Newborn baby threatened by gang of burglars

“The spate we have seen recently is a real concern for me and we are doing everything we can to identify the criminals responsible. We’ve got a dedicated taskforce which is which is working on this literally 24 hours a day.

We’ve got a lot of good lines of inquiry, and in the areas where these offences have happened, there’s a commitment to carry out special patrols, in conjunction with Central Motorway Patrol Group officers and dog handlers.

It’s also very important that residents do as much as possible to protect their property. Asian traditions have always placed a strong emphasis on jewellery, it plays an important role in many religious festivals as well as significant family occasions, with many items handed down through generations.

These are not just highly valuable possessions; they are also of great sentimental worth and are a huge loss to their owners if such jewellery is taken.

We’re issuing a warning to people owning valuable gold jewellery and urging them to take simple steps to protect it. We believe these criminals scope areas for homes that could be potential targets, I ask people to be aware of individuals or vehicles in their area acting suspiciously. If you are in any doubt, call police.

Any information will help with our investigations into identifying and bringing those responsible for these burglaries to justice."