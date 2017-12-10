- ITV Report
Newborn baby threatened by gang of burglars
Police investigating a spate of burglaries in Birmingham say a newborn baby was among those threatened by a gang of thieves. Officers investigating 28 crimes in the spate are appealing for help to catch the offenders, who are suspected of a series of raids where the victims have been attacked in their own homes.
West Midlands Police say jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen from homes across Birmingham in recent weeks, with many victims threatened by violence by the gangs. One victim was struck with a metal bar, and others have been hit with fists. No one has been seriously injured.
Officers say in one incident in Balsall Heath on the 8th November, a gang forced a front door open, telling the family to go into a bedroom.
They picked up and threatened to harm a newborn baby if the location of money wasn't revealed. Knives were also held to the throats of women in the house.
In another case in Small Heath on the 21st November, a gang armed with screwdrivers took off a victim’s jewellery and squirted his hands with cleaning fluid.
Areas where burglars have struck include:
- Balsall Heath
- Erdington
- Small Heath
- Winson Green
- Kitts Green
- Hall Green
- Edgbaston
- Alum Rock
- Four Oaks.
A 27-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with a raid on a home in College Road in Moseley. He remains on bail.