House destroyed in Leicestershire explosion

Officers are at an address in Allington Drive, Birstall, at 7.33am this morning (Monday) following reports of a loud bang and house being damaged.

Police, along with the fire and ambulance service, are at the scene.

Investigations in to the cause of the damage are in their very early stages.

Allington Drive is currently closed and is likely to remain so for a number of hours while enquiries are carried out.

Two people are injured and are being attended to by paramedics. The nature of their injuries is not known at this time.