- ITV Report
-
House destroyed in Leicestershire explosion
Two people have been injured in a "large explosion" left a house in ruins.
Leicestershire Police said they responded to reports of a "loud bang" in Birstall, Leicestershire at around 7.33am on Monday.
Residents in nearby homes were evacuated, with pictures on social media appearing to show the two-storey house had collapsed.
Leicestershire Police said:
Six other properties on Allington Drive have also been damaged.
Charnwood Borough Council said: