Four arrested after beaten elderly man dies

An elderly man who was beaten and robbed in his own home has died in hospital.

Four people from Birmingham have been arrested for murder.

Two men aged 42 and 34, and two women aged 33 and 29 remain in custody.

87-year-old Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, was attacked at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on the evening of 21 November.

Arthur was found lying on the floor and covered in blood. He had been punched in the face and kicked while on the floor. He was taken by ambulance to Good Hope Hospital where he was initially treated for injuries to his chest, neck, arms and face.

Despite being in good health prior to the attack, his condition deteriorated last week and he sadly passed away on Monday 11 December.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, said: