Couple 'stunned' after being fined £50 for feeding ducks

A couple who were fined £50 after feeding the ducks say they were left 'stunned' when they were handed a fixed-penalty notice for littering.

Sally Jones and David Goodwin were spotted throwing bread to the ducks on the banks of the River Derwent by two Derby City Council officers.

Mr Goodwin, who suffers from Parkinson's Disease, and who had throat cancer 7 years ago, said the whole episode came as a complete shock.