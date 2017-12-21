Birmingham announced as host of Commonwealth Games in 2022

Birmingham has been selected to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

The short time-frame to bid for the Games meant Birmingham were the only city to submit a bid in the end, but that does not mean it was a straightforward.

Many close to the process thought that the hosts would have been announced well before now.

5-time olympic champion rower Sir Steve Redgrave also won 3 golds at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1986.

His Mum was born and bred in Hall Green in Birmingham and he has been backing the bid. Sir Steve has the story of how we won the Games.