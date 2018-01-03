Advertisement

Six arrested on suspicion of being members of banned far-right organisation National Action



Five men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and being members of the banned far-right group National Action.

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit carried out the arrests with the help of other counter terrorism units across the UK.

All six are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.

They are:

  • A 28-year-old man from Wolverhampton
  • A 26-year-old man from Leicester
  • A 26-year-old man from Cambridge
  • A 24-year-old man from Stockport
  • A 21-year-old man from Banbury, Oxfordshire
  • A 37-year-old woman also from Banbury

Officers are searching several properties in connection with the arrests.

Police say the arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no threat to the public’s safety.

National Action was made a proscribed terrorist organisation in December 2016, becoming the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK.