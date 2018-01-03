- ITV Report
Six arrested on suspicion of being members of banned far-right organisation National Action
Five men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and being members of the banned far-right group National Action.
West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit carried out the arrests with the help of other counter terrorism units across the UK.
All six are being held at a police station in the West Midlands.
They are:
- A 28-year-old man from Wolverhampton
- A 26-year-old man from Leicester
- A 26-year-old man from Cambridge
- A 24-year-old man from Stockport
- A 21-year-old man from Banbury, Oxfordshire
- A 37-year-old woman also from Banbury
Officers are searching several properties in connection with the arrests.
Police say the arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no threat to the public’s safety.
National Action was made a proscribed terrorist organisation in December 2016, becoming the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK.