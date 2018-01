Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

The teenager, from Birmingham, was found with stab wounds in Oxford yesterday evening.

A 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, who are both from Oxford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were called to Friars Wharf at 7.55pm on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said: