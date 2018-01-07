National Trust against fracking tests

The National Trust has written a letter to fracking company, Ineoes, urging them to not to carry out tests on their land.

Fracking is the process that involves drilling into the ground, then pumping in water and chemicals to release gas.

The government believes that shale gas (also known as fracking) has the potential to provide the UK with greater energy security, growth and jobs.

Fracking company, Ineos, wants to carry out tests at Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire which is owned by the National Trust who want the company to abandon their plans to find shale gas on their land.

The park, which is one of the most popular in the East Midlands, is Grade One listed and consists of thousands of acres of heathland and woodland.

The trust's general manager sent a letter to the company: