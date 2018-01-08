Couple found guilty of plotting terror attack after meeting on dating website

A couple have been found guilty of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack on Britain with a home-made bomb and ricin poison attack after meeting on a dating website.

The jury heard how Munir Mohammed, 36, was an asylum seeker from Sudan. He worked in a factory in Derby and was already married to two women but wanted to meet another.

He met pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, from London, on a dating website. Jurors were told she knew what chemicals were needed to make a bomb.

On El-Hassan’s dating profile she wrote: