Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Couple found guilty of plotting terror attack after meeting on dating website

A couple have been found guilty of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack on Britain with a home-made bomb and ricin poison attack after meeting on a dating website.

The jury heard how Munir Mohammed, 36, was an asylum seeker from Sudan. He worked in a factory in Derby and was already married to two women but wanted to meet another.

He met pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, from London, on a dating website. Jurors were told she knew what chemicals were needed to make a bomb.

On El-Hassan’s dating profile she wrote:

I am looking for a simple, very simple, honest and straightforward man who fears Allah before anything else. I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me.

– Rowaida El-Hassan
Mohammed visited a number of shops in Derby. Credit: North East Counter Terrorism Unit

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Greenwood from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said:

Munir clearly had a really strong Islamic extremist view of the world. He quickly brought Rowaida El-Hassan in with his plans and they were extremely dangerous as a combination.

– Detective Chief Inspector Paul Greenwood

With El-Hassan’s help, Mohammed visited a number of shops in Derby. In one of them, he tried to get a pressure cooker.

When police raided his home in Leopold street in December 2016, they found chemicals, a counterfeit driving licence, and an instruction manual for the bomb he was making.

Forensic experts, as well as the army bomb squad, had to be called to ensure the area was safe.

Mohammed’s house where police found an instruction manual for the bomb he was making. Credit: North East Counter Terrorism Unit

In El-Hassan’s flat, police found a pack of face masks and a container of drain cleaner.

Mohammed also sent her violent ISIS videos, with some showing children executing prisoners.

DCI Paul Greenwood added:

I have no doubt that it would've been an attack that would've resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

– DCI Paul Greenwood

The pair will be sentenced at a later date.