- ITV Report
-
Couple found guilty of plotting terror attack after meeting on dating website
A couple have been found guilty of plotting an Islamic State-inspired attack on Britain with a home-made bomb and ricin poison attack after meeting on a dating website.
The jury heard how Munir Mohammed, 36, was an asylum seeker from Sudan. He worked in a factory in Derby and was already married to two women but wanted to meet another.
He met pharmacist Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, from London, on a dating website. Jurors were told she knew what chemicals were needed to make a bomb.
On El-Hassan’s dating profile she wrote:
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Greenwood from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said:
With El-Hassan’s help, Mohammed visited a number of shops in Derby. In one of them, he tried to get a pressure cooker.
When police raided his home in Leopold street in December 2016, they found chemicals, a counterfeit driving licence, and an instruction manual for the bomb he was making.
Forensic experts, as well as the army bomb squad, had to be called to ensure the area was safe.
In El-Hassan’s flat, police found a pack of face masks and a container of drain cleaner.
Mohammed also sent her violent ISIS videos, with some showing children executing prisoners.
DCI Paul Greenwood added:
The pair will be sentenced at a later date.