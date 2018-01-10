- ITV Report
'They failed to listen to us': Grieving couple pursue criminal proceedings against NHS trust
A couple from Nottingham whose baby daughter died during labour say they want to pursue criminal proceedings against the hospital trust, and its staff, where she died.
Harriet Hawkins was stillborn at Nottingham City Hospital in April 2016.
Her parents, Jack and Sarah, who actually worked for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, have accused them of a lack of humanity.
They say the trust lacked openness and candour after Harriet’s death when they were trying to find out why their baby had died.
They believe their daughter would be alive had dozens of similar deaths been properly investigated. Mother, Sarah Hawkins, said:
A National Patient Safety Investigation into the maternity services at Nottingham University Hospital (NUH) NHS Trust identified 13 significant care and service delivery problems.
It concluded that Harriet's death was "almost certainly preventable." Some of the failings identified in the report include:
- Failure to take a full clinical history and therefore failure to see full picture
- Delay in applying appropriate foetal monitoring
- Delay in administration of epidural
- Misinterpretation of the post mortem findings and failure to make appropriate clinic-pathological correlation.
The family's lawyer, Janet Baker, from Switalskis Solicitors said:
Tracy Taylor, NUH Chief Executive, said:
Sarah and Jack say they have not had a chance to properly grieve yet for Harriet. Sarah said:
Jack reflects on the moment they realised Harriet was stillborn:
Sarah added: