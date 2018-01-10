Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'They failed to listen to us': Grieving couple pursue criminal proceedings against NHS trust

Sarah and Jack Hawkins say they haven’t had a chance yet to grieve for their baby daughter Credit: ITV News Central

A couple from Nottingham whose baby daughter died during labour say they want to pursue criminal proceedings against the hospital trust, and its staff, where she died.

Harriet Hawkins was stillborn at Nottingham City Hospital in April 2016.

Her parents, Jack and Sarah, who actually worked for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, have accused them of a lack of humanity.

They say the trust lacked openness and candour after Harriet’s death when they were trying to find out why their baby had died.

They believe their daughter would be alive had dozens of similar deaths been properly investigated. Mother, Sarah Hawkins, said:

It is just great sadness that the trust we worked for haven’t been open and honest and haven’t wanted to learn from their mistakes.

We believed in the NHS and we believed in the trust and our colleagues to deliver our perfectly healthy baby alive and sadly they failed that, and failed after to listen to us.

– Sarah Hawkins

A National Patient Safety Investigation into the maternity services at Nottingham University Hospital (NUH) NHS Trust identified 13 significant care and service delivery problems.

It concluded that Harriet's death was "almost certainly preventable." Some of the failings identified in the report include:

  • Failure to take a full clinical history and therefore failure to see full picture
  • Delay in applying appropriate foetal monitoring
  • Delay in administration of epidural
  • Misinterpretation of the post mortem findings and failure to make appropriate clinic-pathological correlation.
A photo of baby Harriet’s feet Credit: Family photo

The family's lawyer, Janet Baker, from Switalskis Solicitors said:

This report is so damning that we are considering the unusual step of referring a number of the staff involved in Sarah's care to their professional disciplinary and regulatory bodies and asking the Health and Safety Executive and Crown Prosecution Service to respectively investigate the systemic and institutional failings and the lack of candour identified in the report.

– Janet Baker

Tracy Taylor, NUH Chief Executive, said:

I offer my deepest sympathy to Sarah and Jack for the pain and distress the death of their daughter, Harriet, continues to cause them and their family. I profoundly apologise that we let them and Harriet down so badly. NUH has acknowledged that it is likely Harriet would have survived had it not been for several shortcomings in care.

We welcomed the independent review commissioned by our local commissioner, following the previous external review, which provided a further opportunity for our teams to reflect and learn from this incredibly sad case. We accept the recommendations that have arisen from the external review, and have worked to ensure appropriate further actions have been taken where needed.

The action plan will be monitored through to completion at the Trust’s Clinical Risk Committee and has oversight from the NUH Quality Assurance Committee to ensure that our learning prevents a similar incident.

– Tracy Taylor
Sarah Hawkins pictured with clothes and presents for her daughter Credit: Family photo

Sarah and Jack say they have not had a chance to properly grieve yet for Harriet. Sarah said:

We haven’t been able to grieve yet, we haven’t been able to have her funeral yet, and 20 months of just fighting to be heard is not something that anyone should have to do.

– Sarah Hawkins

Jack reflects on the moment they realised Harriet was stillborn:

I couldn’t believe that she wasn’t alive, she was warm when we first met her, her skin was soft.

– Jack Hawkins

Sarah added:

She was so perfect and I know all mothers say their newborns are perfect. I remember thinking before I remember having a conversation to my friends, what if I give birth and she looks really funny, and then she was absolutely perfect and never had wished so much that she would just wake up, it was like she was just asleep.

– Sarah Hawkins