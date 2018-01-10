'They failed to listen to us': Grieving couple pursue criminal proceedings against NHS trust

A couple from Nottingham whose baby daughter died during labour say they want to pursue criminal proceedings against the hospital trust, and its staff, where she died.

Harriet Hawkins was stillborn at Nottingham City Hospital in April 2016.

Her parents, Jack and Sarah, who actually worked for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, have accused them of a lack of humanity.

They say the trust lacked openness and candour after Harriet’s death when they were trying to find out why their baby had died.

They believe their daughter would be alive had dozens of similar deaths been properly investigated. Mother, Sarah Hawkins, said: