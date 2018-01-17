Man convicted of murdering Megan Mills and hiding her body in clingfilm-wrapped wardrobe

A man who strangled a 17-year-old girl during a violent sexual attack and then hid her body in a clingfilm-wrapped wardrobe has been found guilty of murder.

Ashley Foster used a shirt as a ligature to kill Megan Bills within hours of meeting her - and then allowed her remains to decompose for more than a fortnight as he searched the internet for so-called snuff movies and necrophilia-related images.

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court unanimously convicted Foster after hearing how the 24-year-old had been released from prison three days before the killing at an ex-offenders' hostel in Brierley Hill.

Foster - who admitted preventing Megan's lawful burial - told his mother in a letter that he had concealed the homeless teenager's body after accidentally throttling her during consensual sex.

At the start of the seven-day trial, prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said Foster "seemed his normal self" as he enjoyed a roast dinner in the aftermath of the murder - and smirked at a relative when asked why he needed to buy clingfilm.