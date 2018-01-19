Former pole-dancer jailed for encouraging suicide

A former pole-dancer has been jailed for fours years for encouraging the suicide of a postman from Walsall.

Natasha Gordon, 44, made a suicide pact with Matthew Birkenshaw, 33, but then left him to die alone.

The pair had agreed to end their lives together after meeting online a day earlier.

But Gordon then got out of Mr Birkenshaw's car as he killed himself in December 2015 and failed to alert police who were just 450 metres away.

The ex-model, who was described as an "enthusiastic advocate" of suicide during her trial, then attempted to arrange other pacts within hours of Mr Birkinshaw's death.