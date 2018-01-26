- ITV Report
Birmingham Pub Bombings: High Court quashes decision not to allow naming of alleged perpetrators
The High Court has quashed a decision by the coroner at the inquest into the Birmingham pub bombings not to allow discussion of the alleged perpetrators.
21 people were killed and more than 180 were injured after bombs exploded at two pubs in November 1974.
The families of the victims raised £10,000 to overturn a ruling banning the identification of suspects at renewed inquests in July 2017.
Hon Mrs Justice Carr in the High Court said the coroner must now reconsider that decision.
A previous botched police investigation into the attacks led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six - one of the most infamous miscarriages of justice in British legal history. They were released in 1991.
The families have since been fighting to see the people behind bombings brought to justice.
Speaking ahead of the verdict, Julie Hambleton, whose sister was killed in the bombings, said: “We able to do something for those who aren’t able to do it themselves. As long as we have breath within us, we will continue to fight.”
