Birmingham Pub Bombings: High Court quashes decision not to allow naming of alleged perpetrators

The High Court has quashed a decision by the coroner at the inquest into the Birmingham pub bombings not to allow discussion of the alleged perpetrators.

21 people were killed and more than 180 were injured after bombs exploded at two pubs in November 1974.

The families of the victims raised £10,000 to overturn a ruling banning the identification of suspects at renewed inquests in July 2017.

Hon Mrs Justice Carr in the High Court said the coroner must now reconsider that decision.