- ITV Report
-
Thousands gather to say farewell to football trailblazer Cyrille Regis
- Watch the full memorial service for Cyrille Regis at The Hawthorns
More than 4,500 fans gathered at The Hawthorns for a memorial service to celebrate the life of pioneering footballer Cyrille Regis.
He died suddenly from a heart attack earlier this month, aged 59.
Regis debuted at West Bromwich Albion in 1977, where he quickly made a name for himself.
He was part of the first British side to field three black players in the same team, alongside Brendon Batson and Laurie Cunningham.
Batson was among those paying tribute to his friend and former team-mate at the service.
Fans lined the streets in the morning to watch as Regis' funeral cortege depart for a private family funeral.
Members of his family later spoke at the public memorial.
Regis played for three other football clubs in the Midlands - Coventry City, Aston Villa and Wolves.
His former manager at Coventry City, John Sillett said he had "the greatest job in football, managing a man called Cyrille Regis".