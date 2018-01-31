Advertisement

Mother pulls daughter out of school over 'explicit' toy dolls

A mother has withdrawn her daughter from school after claiming she was given 'explicit' toy dolls to play with.

Ziba Khan withdrew her four-year-old from Forest Lodge Academy in Leicester after the situation came to light in November.

Khan says the dolls, which have male genitalia, are not appropriate for her daughter's age group:

My daughter started coming home and talking about willies and I wondered where on earth she had got this from. They [the school] told me it was just a toy that they had in the early years foundation stage but as a parent I was completely unaware they existed and I can’t see any educational value to a four year-old having one. It’s not part of the curriculum. I’m not against sex education but this isn’t part of that.

– Ziba Khan

Ms Khan has complained to Leicester City Council and the Department for Education.

She has also written to Forest Lodge school to express her concerns further.

Her letter states:

I made the choice to separate my son and daughter's bath time, to avoid what I believe is premature exploration of the body of the opposite sex. I would like to highlight that educating my daughter about the body is not an issue that I believe should not be avoided for an unhealthy amount of time, however as her parent I planned to explain and educate her at an age I deem appropriate.

– Letter by Ms Khan

Forest Lodge is part of the L.E.A.D Academy Trust based in Nottingham.

However, as Ms Khan complained to the city council before the school’s conversion to an academy, a spokesman for the local authority said:

This issue is being dealt with through the usual city council complaints procedure.There is a complaints panel hearing taking place this week which Ms Khan has been invited to attend.

– Leicester City Council