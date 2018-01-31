- ITV Report
Mother pulls daughter out of school over 'explicit' toy dolls
A mother has withdrawn her daughter from school after claiming she was given 'explicit' toy dolls to play with.
Ziba Khan withdrew her four-year-old from Forest Lodge Academy in Leicester after the situation came to light in November.
Khan says the dolls, which have male genitalia, are not appropriate for her daughter's age group:
Ms Khan has complained to Leicester City Council and the Department for Education.
She has also written to Forest Lodge school to express her concerns further.
Her letter states:
Forest Lodge is part of the L.E.A.D Academy Trust based in Nottingham.
However, as Ms Khan complained to the city council before the school’s conversion to an academy, a spokesman for the local authority said: