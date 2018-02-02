Woman arrested over Nottingham Station fire

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fire at Nottingham railway station earlier this year.

The woman was detained in Derby on suspicion of arson and is currently in custody.

The fire began just before rush hour at 6.30am on January 12 and spread to the main concourse and the roof.

A joint investigation between British Transport Police (BTP) and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue was launched.

The Grade II listed building, which had been recently refurbished, was evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Some 60 firefighters tackled the blaze with specialist equipment and it was brought fully under control by the afternoon.

More to follow...