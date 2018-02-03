Shropshire becomes one of first fire brigades to carry pet oxygen masks in all engines

Fire crews in Shropshire will be equipped to help pets caught up in blazes after the service became among the in the UK to carry specially-designed oxygen masks for animals on all fire engines.

The move means that pets who breathe in smoke in house fires have a much better chance of surviving.

The first time a pet oxygen mask was used in Shropshire was to revive a cat in a house fire. Harriet, a 15-year-old tortoiseshell tabby, had fled to a bedroom as smoke from a kitchen fire filled the house.

Read more about Harriet.

Firefighters have also used the masks to revive sheep and spring lambs in Whitchurch.