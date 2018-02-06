Burglars caught on crystal clear CCTV footage – do you know who they are?

Police investigating a burglary in Birmingham have released crystal clear images of the intruders, after they were caught on hi-tech security cameras inside the property they raided.

The suspects smashed open a key safe outside an 83-year-old woman’s home in Ragley Drive, Sheldon, at 11am on Monday (February 5), before gaining entry and claiming they worked for the ‘gas board’.

HD cameras installed inside the house recorded the incident and, although the thieves attempted to cover their tracks by stealing the equipment, officers were able to download and secure the footage from a central database.