Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Burglars caught on crystal clear CCTV footage – do you know who they are?

CCTV images of the intruders in Birmingham Credit: West Midlands Police

Police investigating a burglary in Birmingham have released crystal clear images of the intruders, after they were caught on hi-tech security cameras inside the property they raided.

The suspects smashed open a key safe outside an 83-year-old woman’s home in Ragley Drive, Sheldon, at 11am on Monday (February 5), before gaining entry and claiming they worked for the ‘gas board’.

HD cameras installed inside the house recorded the incident and, although the thieves attempted to cover their tracks by stealing the equipment, officers were able to download and secure the footage from a central database.

Sergeant Tom Lyons, who is leading the investigation, said:

Two men forced their way into an elderly woman’s home, and that is quite simply unacceptable.

I’m concerned these individuals will seek out and target other vulnerable members of the community so identifying them is a priority.

We really need people to come forward if they recognise the men, so we can put a stop to what they’re doing.

– Sergeant Tom Lyons