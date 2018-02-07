Businessman pays parking fine for veteran who stopped to help homeless man

A businessman has paid the parking fine for an army veteran who stopped at a bus lane while he helped a homeless person on Christmas Day.

Lee Williamson has been told to pay £70 by Leicester City Council, after he stopped his car at a bus stop in London Road in Leicester city centre.

He had pulled over to give a blanket, hat, scarves and gloves to a rough sleeper.

After hearing about Mr Williamson's situation, businessman David Poole decided to track him down and send him the cash.