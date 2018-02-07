- ITV Report
-
Businessman pays parking fine for veteran who stopped to help homeless man
A businessman has paid the parking fine for an army veteran who stopped at a bus lane while he helped a homeless person on Christmas Day.
Lee Williamson has been told to pay £70 by Leicester City Council, after he stopped his car at a bus stop in London Road in Leicester city centre.
He had pulled over to give a blanket, hat, scarves and gloves to a rough sleeper.
After hearing about Mr Williamson's situation, businessman David Poole decided to track him down and send him the cash.
Mr Poole said that while he understands “the line of law” and why the council is not rescinding the penalty, but he did not want Mr Williamson to have to pay the fine himself.
Mr Williamson said he was grateful for the generosity and "overwhelmed" by the response to his story.
After Mr Williamson appealed the fine initially, Leicester City Council sent him a letter saying the ticket was not cancelled.
The letter read: “Whilst we sympathise with your situation and applaud your intentions – the CCTV was specifically introduced to prevent drivers stopping briefly at this point on London Road primarily because it is not safe.”