Cafe damaged in fire after tea towels spontaneously combust

A fire at a cafe in Nottingham, which caused £25,000 worth of damage, has been blamed on spontaneously combusting tea towels.

The fire broke out at The Crimson Tree in Sherwood on Sunday February 4th.

Some tea towels had been taken out of a tumble dryer and left in the corner of the cafe office.

For three hours they smouldered, and the room filled with smoke.

The fire was mainly contained to the back of the cafe - which was originally a bank vault - because a fire door was closed.

The cafe will remain shut for two weeks while repairs are carried out.

The fire service has advised people to make sure any tumble dried items are well aired, and allowed too cool, so that they do not burst into flames.