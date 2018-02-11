Father of stabbed 8-year-old Mylee Billingham charged with her murder

The father of an eight-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed last month has been charged with her murder.

William Billingham, of Valley View in Brownhills, was charged last night (Saturday 10 February) with the murder of Mylee Billingham and also for making threats to kill.

Mylee, aged eight, was found with knife wounds at her father's home in Brownhills near Walsall at around 9.15pm on Saturday (20 January). She was taken to hospital with stab injuries but later died.

A post mortem examination took place on Monday (22 January) which confirmed that Mylee died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Mr Billingham, who is 54, was arrested following the incident and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries he had received at the time.

He was discharged from hospital on Friday 9 February and taken into police custody to be interviewed.

Police say they are continuing to support Mylee’s family and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

William Billingham, known as Bill, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday 12th February..