Uncle of 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester charged with her murder

Jasmine Forrester was stabbed in Wolverhampton on Friday Credit: Family handout

Police have charged the uncle of 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester with murder after she was stabbed in Wolverhampton on Friday. Delroy Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall was charged last night (Saturday 10 February).

The scene of the stabbing in Kent Road, Wolverhampton Credit: BPM Media

The schoolgirl was found in a house in Kent Road, just before 1am on Friday after a neighbour heard a disturbance. Delroy Forrester, aged 51, was arrested at the scene. Jasmine was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but police say she lost her life on Friday afternoon with her family by her side.

Police say the 11-year-old died with her family by her side in hospital Credit: Family handout

Tributes left outside the house in Kent road this weekend paid tribute to the schoolgirl, describing her as a "shining star".

Some of the tribute left in memory of Jasmine Forrester Credit: BPM Media

A post mortem examination is due to take place today (Sunday 11 February) to determine the cause of death. Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team said:

"We are continuing to support Jasmine’s family at this truly tragic time. > > "The family have asked for privacy and we really hope everyone can respect that wish. > We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, but if anyone has information please get in contact with us." > – Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins