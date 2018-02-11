- ITV Report
Uncle of 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester charged with her murder
Police have charged the uncle of 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester with murder after she was stabbed in Wolverhampton on Friday.
Delroy Forrester, of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall was charged last night (Saturday 10 February).
The schoolgirl was found in a house in Kent Road, just before 1am on Friday after a neighbour heard a disturbance.
Delroy Forrester, aged 51, was arrested at the scene.
Jasmine was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but police say she lost her life on Friday afternoon with her family by her side.
Tributes left outside the house in Kent road this weekend paid tribute to the schoolgirl, describing her as a "shining star".
A post mortem examination is due to take place today (Sunday 11 February) to determine the cause of death.
Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team said:
Delroy Forrester has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday 12 February.