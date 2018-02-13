- ITV Report
Top UK accountancy firms accused of 'feasting on Carillion carcass'
MPs have accused the UK's top accountancy firms of 'feasting on the carcass' of the collapsed giant Carillion.
The Wolverhampton-based firm went into liquidation in January after falling more than £900 million in debt.
An inquiry into the firm's collapse has found that professional firms KPMG, PwC, Deliotte and EY pocketed a total of £71.6 million in Carillion-related work since 2008, including on its pension schemes.
Veteran Labour MP Frank Field, head of the Work and Pensions Committee, said:
PwC, which is handling the liquidation process, comes in for particular criticism, with Mr Field accusing the firm of playing "all three sides".
Since the collapse of Carillion, a total of 989 jobs have been lost, with 6,668 saved out of the previous directly-employed workforce of 18,000.
The role of auditors has come under the spotlight, with questions asked about why problems at the firm were not spotted sooner.