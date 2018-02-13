Top UK accountancy firms accused of 'feasting on Carillion carcass'

MPs have accused the UK's top accountancy firms of 'feasting on the carcass' of the collapsed giant Carillion.

The Wolverhampton-based firm went into liquidation in January after falling more than £900 million in debt.

An inquiry into the firm's collapse has found that professional firms KPMG, PwC, Deliotte and EY pocketed a total of £71.6 million in Carillion-related work since 2008, including on its pension schemes.

Veteran Labour MP Frank Field, head of the Work and Pensions Committee, said: