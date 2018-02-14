Woman's diet pill overdose ruled suicide amid care failure

A coroner has found that a young woman died as a result of suicide after taking an overdose of online diet pills.

Bethany Shipsey took the tablets containing the industrial substance DNP in February 2017.

The inquest previously heard that the 21-year-old from Worcester was "not considered a suicide risk" by mental health doctors despite previously taking 14 overdoses.

Ms Shipsey - known as Beth - was having ongoing treatment for mental health issues.

The coroner highlighted failings in her care at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital, saying it was "significantly sub-standard".