- ITV Report
Rapist finally jailed 25 years after attacks following DNA match
A rapist who evaded justice for 25 years has been jailed following his arrest for a domestic incident.
Christopher Scott had robbed, kidnapped and raped an 18-year-old girl in October 1992, abducting her while she was standing at a bus stop in Mansfield Road, Nottingham.
He drove her to a country park where he raped her twice, telling her "all that has happened is we had sex", before dropping her off near her home.
Just weeks earlier, in September 1992, he had indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl, attempting to abduct her as she was walking in a darkened street, but fleeing when her screams alerted neighbours.
Despite extensive media coverage of the Mansfield Road attack at the time, Scott, a former security guard, was never caught.
Then in July 2016 police were called to a domestic incident involving Scott, now in his 60s and a father of four, and he was arrested at his home in Heathfield, Nottingham.
DNA taken in connection with that incident was then linked to the earlier attack, surprising police who had continued the investigation for more than two decades with little hope of catching the perpetrator.
Scott admitted rape, kidnap and robbery in the Mansfield Road attack and was remanded in custody.
But in another surprising twist, the victim of his earlier attack spotted his photograph in a news article and recognised him as her attacker.
She contacted the police and Scott was re-arrested. He denied the attack, but a jury found him guilty after a three-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Sentencing Scott, Mrs Justice Carr told him that his attacks were brutal, violent and sustained.
In a victim impact statement, read to the court by prosecutor Adrian Langdale, Scott's second victim, 18 at the time he attacked her, told how she had been left "physically sick" by the experience.
Scott was jailed for 20 years. He must serve two thirds of his sentence before he will become eligible for parole.