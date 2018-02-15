Rapist finally jailed 25 years after attacks following DNA match

A rapist who evaded justice for 25 years has been jailed following his arrest for a domestic incident.

Christopher Scott had robbed, kidnapped and raped an 18-year-old girl in October 1992, abducting her while she was standing at a bus stop in Mansfield Road, Nottingham.

He drove her to a country park where he raped her twice, telling her "all that has happened is we had sex", before dropping her off near her home.

Just weeks earlier, in September 1992, he had indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl, attempting to abduct her as she was walking in a darkened street, but fleeing when her screams alerted neighbours.

Despite extensive media coverage of the Mansfield Road attack at the time, Scott, a former security guard, was never caught.

Then in July 2016 police were called to a domestic incident involving Scott, now in his 60s and a father of four, and he was arrested at his home in Heathfield, Nottingham.

DNA taken in connection with that incident was then linked to the earlier attack, surprising police who had continued the investigation for more than two decades with little hope of catching the perpetrator.