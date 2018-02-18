Paramedics left angry note while responding to 999 call

Paramedics at an emergency call were left a note ordering them to move their van from a woman angry that her driveway had been blocked.

Members of the West Midlands team found the handwritten letter after attending a 999 call at a house in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday morning.

It said: “If this van is for anyone but No.14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn’t give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house.”

The woman who left the note had also reportedly abused staff members during the incident.