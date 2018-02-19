Prolific paedophile Matthew Falder jailed for 32 years after admitting more than 130 sex offences

A former Birmingham University academic has been jailed for 32 years after admitting more than 130 sex offences. Dr Matthew Falder duped victims into sending compromising images of themselves which he then blackmailed them with. He also encouraged a teenager to rape a four-year-old boy. It is believed Falder abused more than 40 victims over an eight year period. In October last year, he pleaded guilty to 137 offences, including:

Causing the sexual exploitation of a child

Voyeurism

Making and distributing indecent images of children

Encouraging the rape of a four-year-old

Blackmail

Falder contacted more than 300 people online by posing as a depressed female artist and using the names ‘666devil’ and ‘evilmind’.

Dr Matthew Falder admitted 137 offences including making and distributing indecent images of children. Credit: National Crime Agency

Matthew Falder pleaded guilty to more than 130 sex offences last year. Credit: National Crime Agency

He exploited vulnerable victims, including anorexic teenagers, and three of his victims even tried to take their own lives. One girl was 15 years old when she was abused by Falder. She describes the impact Falder's actions had on her:

I didn't want to go to school, I didn't want to stay at home because he knew where I lived. Then at school I was just checking my phone to see if there was another message. I couldn't talk to my family because I felt like I was ashamed of what I was doing. – Victim

Falder used anonymous email accounts to cover his tracks and bragged that he couldn’t be caught. Credit: National Crime Agency

Falder gained his victims’ trust by sending naked images of previous victims and pretending they were him. The former geophysicist researcher at Birmingham University then convinced young men, women and children to carry out degrading sex acts which he shared on the dark web and blackmailed them with. He used anonymous email accounts and online connection software to cover his tracks, and when some of his victims threatened to tell the police, he simply bragged that he couldn’t be caught.

Falder gave a ‘no comment’ style interview. Credit: National Crime Agency

The 29-year-old was only snared after an investigation led by the National Crime Agency. It also involved GCHQ, the FBI, and law enforcement in Israel, Slovenia, Australia and New Zealand. His case is the first successful prosecution relating to the so-called ‘hurt-core’ online underworld in the UK. In footage released from his arrest, Falder said:

What is it I’m supposed to have done? [...] Sounds like the rap sheet from hell. – Matthew Falder

Falder, who lives in Edgbaston in Birmingham, conducted a ‘no comment’ style interview and later pleaded guilty to the charges. Judge Parker told Falder:

Matthew Falder, you are 29 years old and prior to this you had no previous conviction. You were brought up by a loving family in Cheshire, excelled at school, went up to Cambridge (University), graduated and emerged with a Master's and a PhD. One of your tutors said you were one of the finest students he'd ever supervised and your work had an international impact. Therefore you are extremely talented and had a close group of friends, were the life and soul of the party, and had a dynamic social magnetism. You became a lecturer at university in Birmingham - where you were arrested on September 21 2017. – Judge Parker