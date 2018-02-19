- ITV Report
-
Prolific paedophile Matthew Falder jailed for 32 years after admitting more than 130 sex offences
A former Birmingham University academic has been jailed for 32 years after admitting more than 130 sex offences.
Dr Matthew Falder duped victims into sending compromising images of themselves which he then blackmailed them with. He also encouraged a teenager to rape a four-year-old boy.
It is believed Falder abused more than 40 victims over an eight year period. In October last year, he pleaded guilty to 137 offences, including:
- Causing the sexual exploitation of a child
- Voyeurism
- Making and distributing indecent images of children
- Encouraging the rape of a four-year-old
- Blackmail
Falder contacted more than 300 people online by posing as a depressed female artist and using the names ‘666devil’ and ‘evilmind’.
He exploited vulnerable victims, including anorexic teenagers, and three of his victims even tried to take their own lives.
One girl was 15 years old when she was abused by Falder. She describes the impact Falder's actions had on her:
Falder gained his victims’ trust by sending naked images of previous victims and pretending they were him.
The former geophysicist researcher at Birmingham University then convinced young men, women and children to carry out degrading sex acts which he shared on the dark web and blackmailed them with.
He used anonymous email accounts and online connection software to cover his tracks, and when some of his victims threatened to tell the police, he simply bragged that he couldn’t be caught.
The 29-year-old was only snared after an investigation led by the National Crime Agency. It also involved GCHQ, the FBI, and law enforcement in Israel, Slovenia, Australia and New Zealand.
His case is the first successful prosecution relating to the so-called ‘hurt-core’ online underworld in the UK.
In footage released from his arrest, Falder said:
Falder, who lives in Edgbaston in Birmingham, conducted a ‘no comment’ style interview and later pleaded guilty to the charges.
Judge Parker told Falder:
- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article or are concerned about an individual, you can contact the NSPCC.