Schoolgirl attacked and robbed on busy street

  • Footage from Derbyshire Police

CCTV has captured a moment a 12-year-old girl was attacked and robbed on a busy street, as she carried shopping home for her mother.

The girl was approached by a man on Cambridge Street, Derby, who struggled with her, pinned her to the floor and stole the phone.

The man, who was loitering in the area, waited for the girl to walk towards him before turning round and making a grab for her.

It happened at around 4.40 on Sunday January 19th.

The man is described as:

  • White/tanned
  • Aged 16-19
  • 5ft 6in tall
  • Slim build
  • European accent
  • Black hair - with a V-shape at the back, shaved at the sides and longer on top

Police have praised the girl's bravery, and are appealing for help to find the man.

Detective constable Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the crime, said:

The CCTV footage captures the horrific incident taking place. I realise that the quality is not the best but we have released it quickly in the hope that someone will recognise the man.

The 12-year-old victim has been very brave but was attacked for apparently no other reason than to steal her phone, a rose gold iPhone 6s.

I would urge anyone who knows the man or has been offered such a phone for sale since yesterday to make contact with us as soon as possible.

– DC Mick Stainsby, Derbyshire Police