Schoolgirl attacked and robbed on busy street

CCTV has captured a moment a 12-year-old girl was attacked and robbed on a busy street, as she carried shopping home for her mother.

The girl was approached by a man on Cambridge Street, Derby, who struggled with her, pinned her to the floor and stole the phone.

The man, who was loitering in the area, waited for the girl to walk towards him before turning round and making a grab for her.

It happened at around 4.40 on Sunday January 19th.

The man is described as: