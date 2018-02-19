- ITV Report
Schoolgirl attacked and robbed on busy street
- Footage from Derbyshire Police
CCTV has captured a moment a 12-year-old girl was attacked and robbed on a busy street, as she carried shopping home for her mother.
The girl was approached by a man on Cambridge Street, Derby, who struggled with her, pinned her to the floor and stole the phone.
The man, who was loitering in the area, waited for the girl to walk towards him before turning round and making a grab for her.
It happened at around 4.40 on Sunday January 19th.
The man is described as:
- White/tanned
- Aged 16-19
- 5ft 6in tall
- Slim build
- European accent
- Black hair - with a V-shape at the back, shaved at the sides and longer on top
Police have praised the girl's bravery, and are appealing for help to find the man.
Detective constable Mick Stainsby, who is investigating the crime, said: