Woman arrested after abusive note left on ambulance

The local policiing unit confirmed the arrest of the 26-year-old suspect on social media.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences after an angry message was left for paramedics attending a 999 call in Stoke-on-Trent yesterday afternoon (18th February).

We have arrested a 26 year old female for public order offences. Emergency Services must be able to carry out their… https://t.co/IM85D7kj2V

Members of West Midlands Ambulance Service say they found the handwritten letter after attending a medical emergency call at a house in Tunstall at around midday.

It said: “If this van is for anyone but No.14 then you have no right to park here. I couldn’t give a s**t if the whole street collapses. Now move your van from outside my house.”

The note was shared on social media by the service's operational manager Mike Duggan.

Chief Inspector John Owen, Commander for Stoke North Local Policing Team, said: