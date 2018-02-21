"We're fighting for our right to go to school and get home to our parents at the end of the day"

A teenager from Coventry is meeting with Florida State law makers to propose emergency gun laws after hiding in a cupboard to survive a high school shooting last week.

Lewis Mizen, 17, moved to Florida from Coventry with his family three years ago.

He has been one of the leaders of a high-profile campaign by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School against US gun laws in the days since the attack.

Here, in his own words, he tells ITV News Central what happened on the the day his friends were killed and how he's now trying to make sure it doesn't happen again.