- ITV Report
Two young brothers die after hit-and-run in Coventry
A two-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother have died after a hit-and-run in Coventry.
The brothers were struck by a car on MacDonald Road at around 2pm on Thursday February 22.
Both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they both died.
A black Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash.
A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said: