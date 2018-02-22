Advertisement

Two young brothers die after hit-and-run in Coventry

The children were struck by a car at MacDonald Road in Coventry. Credit: ITV News Central

A two-year-old boy and his six-year-old brother have died after a hit-and-run in Coventry.

The brothers were struck by a car on MacDonald Road at around 2pm on Thursday February 22.

Both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they both died.

Credit: ITV News Central

A black Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash.

A 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said:

We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.

– Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, West Midlands Police