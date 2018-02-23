Advertisement

Burglars attack 96-year-old former prisoner of war in his home

Police want help to find two men who attacked an elderly man in his own home Credit: West Midlands Police

Detectives are trying to trace two men who attacked a 96-year-old former prisoner of war during a burglary at his home in Birmingham.

The man had to shout for help after the attack on Saturday morning (17 February) as the intruders disconnected the phone line and removed his emergency pendant.

He didn’t initially hear the pair break into his home, just off Gilbertstone Avenue in Yardley at around 2am.

They threatened him in the front room, where he was watching TV and demanded money.

One of them searched through his home stealing jewellery, watches and cash while the other pinned him down and shoved a quilt over his mouth to stop him from making any noise.

Speaking to officers after the ordeal he said,

“I was a prisoner of war in 1943 and believed I was going to be shot, but I was not as afraid then as I now feel in my own home.”

– 96-year-old victim

DC Laura Halpin who’s leading the investigation has urged those with information to search their conscience and do the right thing.

“This would be an absolutely terrifying ordeal for anyone to endure, let alone a defenceless 96-year-old man inside his own home. I have no doubt the local community will be shocked, but please be assured we are determined to catch those responsible.

– DC Laura Halpin

It’s understood the pair climbed over a wall in the back garden, and forced entry though a window. CCTV from a neighbouring property caught them in action- and police have released this to bolster their efforts.