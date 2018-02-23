Burglars attack 96-year-old former prisoner of war in his home

Detectives are trying to trace two men who attacked a 96-year-old former prisoner of war during a burglary at his home in Birmingham.

The man had to shout for help after the attack on Saturday morning (17 February) as the intruders disconnected the phone line and removed his emergency pendant.

He didn’t initially hear the pair break into his home, just off Gilbertstone Avenue in Yardley at around 2am.

They threatened him in the front room, where he was watching TV and demanded money.

One of them searched through his home stealing jewellery, watches and cash while the other pinned him down and shoved a quilt over his mouth to stop him from making any noise.

Speaking to officers after the ordeal he said,