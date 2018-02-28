- ITV Report
Ambulance blocked by car parked directly behind it
Paramedics have released photographs of a car parked behind an ambulance - blocking the vehicle and delaying a patient from being taken to hospital.
Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service took the pictures when they returned to their vehicle with a patient and found a car had parked directly behind them - meaning they struggled to put the stretcher inside.
Paramedic Simon Wong shared the images on Twitter:
He later tweeted that the owner was found and moved the car.
They driver said they and didn’t realise the car was so close to the ambulance.
The driver also believed they were able to park there because they had a disabled relative.
The car was displayinga Blue Badge on its windscreen.