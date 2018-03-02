Two more arrested over Leicester explosion

Two more men have been arrested over an explosion at a shop in Leicester, which left five people dead.

The blast happened at a mini-supermarket in Hinckley Road at around 7pm on Sunday night.

The men, both in their 30s from East Anglia, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause an explosion and for offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Both are in police custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

Three people have already been arrested and remain in custody.