Couple who lied about food poisoning caught out by holiday snaps

A couple who lied about falling ill on holiday were caught out after posting pictures of themselves online.

Leon Roberts and Jade Muzoka could have cost holiday firm Tui £50,000 after claiming they had food poisoning in Turkey.

Roberts, from Alvaston, Derbyshire, and Muzoka, from Sinfin, Derby, spent a week at the luxury Cornelia Diamond Golf Resort and Spa in July 2015.

In April the following year, they submitted claims through their solicitor saying they fell ill during their time away.