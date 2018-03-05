Men appear in court charged with manslaughter after Leicester shop explosion

Three men have appeared in court after allegedly starting a fire at a shop using petrol.

Arkan Ali, Hawkar Hassan and Aram Kurd have been charged with the manslaughter of five people and a separate count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The trio allegedly started the fire at a shop on Hinckley Road in Leicester using petrol on February 25th.

The men were not required to enter any pleas and have been remanded into custody until a further hearing.