Officer injured during armed ram-raid on jewellers

Eyewitnesses have captured the moment a police officer tried to stop an armed robbery at a jewellers in Smethwick.

The incident which happened at Jai Jewellers in Cape Hill just after 6pm on Friday 9 March, saw robbers ram-raid the shop with a white flat-bed lorry.

Once the group of four or five men had smashed their way into the shop, police say staff members were threatened with weapons before the men stole gold.

The group went onto attack two police officers outside the shop by throwing bricks at them. One police officer tried to stop the men from getting away in a waiting black Audi by beating the car with his baton.

One of the officers needed to be taken to hospital for treatment for minor facial injuries.

Superintendent Richard Youds, from Sandwell Neighbourhood Policing Unit, said: