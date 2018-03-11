- ITV Report
Counter-terrorism police investigating 'Punish a Muslim day' letter inciting violent attacks
Police are investigating after 'Punish a Muslim day' letters have reportedly been delivered to addresses in the Midlands.
Charity Tell Mama UK, which campaigns against anti-Muslim hate crime and Islamophobia say they have had reports going into 'double' figures' from people who have received the letters across the UK.
They confirmed they had received one from Leicester and one from the West Midlands.
The letters include incitement to rip off women's headscarves, and to verbally and physically attack Muslims.
Counter terrorism police and local police forces are investigating.
In a statement West Midland Police said asked anyone who had received one to get in contact.
Meanwhile, Leicestershire Police say they will be investigating and take issues of this nature very seriously.