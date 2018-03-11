MP renews calls for inquiry into 'extremely shocking' child sexual abuse allegations in Telford

The MP for Telford has renewed her call for an inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the town, after it was estimated up to 1,000 children could have fallen victim to abusers there over a 40-year period.

It comes after an investigation by the Sunday Mirror which gathered allegations of abuse in the Shropshire town, said to include cases involving girls as young as 11 who were drugged, beaten and raped.

Telford's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, has previously called for a Rotherham-style inquiry into allegations of abuse.

She called the latest reports "extremely serious and shocking".

"There must now be an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford so that our community can have absolute confidence in the authorities," she told the paper.