Man suffers life-threatening brain injuries after axe attack

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in an axe attack in Wolverhampton.

Officers were called to reports of violence involving 10 men on Parkfield Road a just before 8pm on Thursday 15 March.

A 42-year-old man from Penn was struck on the head with an axe, and is now fighting for his life in hospital.

He was left with a brain injury, as well as skull and spinal fractures.

A 22-year-old man from the Pennfields area has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police still want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack. Detective Inspector Chris Fox, leading the investigation, said: