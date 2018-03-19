Mums behind Carpool Karaoke-style video with their Down's syndrome children say response has been 'overwhelming'

Mums of children with Down's syndrome have made a heartwarming Carpool Karaoke-style video to show they “wouldn’t change a thing” about their kids.

The children also feature in the viral video, which was made for World Down’s syndrome Day on March 21.

The idea for the video, which features the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, came from Coventry mum Becky Carless, whose four-year-old son Archie has Down’s syndrome.

The video has been watched by more than 650,000 people and even brought tears to Carpool Karaoke inventor James Corden.