Two lorry drivers sentenced after M1 crash that killed eight people

Two lorry drivers have been sentenced after a fatal motorway crash that killed eight people.

Ryszard Masierak, from Evesham in Worcestershire, is one of two HGV drivers who was involved in the M1 pile-up on August 26 last year.

The 31-year-old was sentenced to 14 years after being found guilty of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing injury by dangerous driving.

The Polish national denied being drunk, but a breathalyser test showed he was 'likely to have been in the region of twice the legal limit' at the time of the crash, the court heard.

The second lorry driver, David Wagstaff from Stoke-on-Trent, was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to 40 months.