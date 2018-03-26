Man admits killing young brothers by dangerous driving

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young brothers by dangerous driving.

Robert Brown, 53, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to hitting two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey on February 22.

Brown also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 53-year-old will be sentenced on April 27 at the same court after Tyrone Smith QC, defending, said the presiding judge would need to watch "troubling" CCTV footage before they passed sentence.

The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them.