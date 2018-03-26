- ITV Report
-
Man admits killing young brothers by dangerous driving
A man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young brothers by dangerous driving.
Robert Brown, 53, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to hitting two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey on February 22.
Brown also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The 53-year-old will be sentenced on April 27 at the same court after Tyrone Smith QC, defending, said the presiding judge would need to watch "troubling" CCTV footage before they passed sentence.
The two boys were with their mother in MacDonald Road, Coventry, at around 2pm when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them.
They were taken to hospital with severe injuries, but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later. Corey was rushed into surgery, but also later died. Their mother was unhurt.
Brown had previously been jailed for possessing an offensive weapon and had been let out on licence just six days before the collision.
His co-accused, Gwendoline Harrison, who was a passenger in the car, changed her plea to guilty of assault with intent to resist arrest at the same hearing on Monday. The 42-year-old will be sentenced, along with Brown, on April 27.
The victims' mother, Louise Platt-May, paid tribute to her sons after the collision, describing them as "amazing" and "cheeky" boys who will "be deeply missed".