Police release 'bizarre' e-fit of distraction burglary suspect

Warwickshire Police have released a 'bizarre' e-fit of a man they are looking for in connection with a distraction burglary in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The incident happened between 2.00pm and 2.36pm on February 5. Two men claiming to be from Orbit Housing tricked a woman in her 40s into her way into a flat in Hertford Place and stole money.

The picture has attracted a lot of attention on social media, where users have branded the e-fit as "hilarious" and "a joke."

Police say they anticipated the picture would get a lot of attention and are urging people to take it seriously.