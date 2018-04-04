Child is rescued by firefighters after getting stuck inside National Trust monument

Firefighters carry out the rescue at Wightwick Manor Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

A young boy had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck inside a monument at a National Trust property in the Black Country. Max Morgan climbed into a hole in a stone memorial statue but got his leg trapped as he tried to get out.

Max got stuck in a hole in a stone monument Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

The 7-year-old was wedged inside the hole for nearly three hours. It happened in the grounds of Wightwick Manor near Wolverhampton on Tuesday (4 April). Firefighters from Wolverhampton said it was a "complex entrapment" and they could only free Max by using an abrasive wheel to cut the stone in half.

Max Morgan inside the ambulance Credit: West Midlands Fire Service