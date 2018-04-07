- ITV Report
Adam Peaty wins Gold at the Commonwealth Games
Adam Peaty has won Gold in the Commonwealth Games in the 100m breast stroke.
He did it in 58.84 seconds.
The Silver went to English team mate James Wilby.
After winning Peaty, from Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, said "I took care of everything I needed to do tonight."
Peaty had qualified for the final with a games record time of 58.59 seconds.
Adam, who started his swimming career at the Dove Valley Swimming Club in Uttoxeter, has had a phenomenal few years, breaking World Records in both the 100m and 50m breaststroke.
He competes again tomorrow in the 50m breaststroke heats.