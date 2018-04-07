- ITV Report
-
Worcestershire Cricket Ground totally under water
The County championship starts next week and preparations are underway at Worcestershire's New Road cricket ground.
But the pre-season photo call had to take place on the only part of the pitch that's not currently underwater!
New Road is regularly flooded, but the sight of the team crammed onto a tiny piece of grass was quite unique!
The Chief Executive is hoping the ground will be ready for their first home game which is in just 21 days.