Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Shoppers carry out 'plastic attack' to protest against single use plastics

Shoppers in Birmingham have staged a so-called 'plastic attack' in protest at the use of single use plastics in supermarkets.

The group carried out their weekly shop and left behind the excess packaging, to demonstrate the amount of plastic used.

The event has been sparked by recent news coverage of the plastic problem and similar action in other parts of the country.

Morrisons, where the event took place, say they are committed to reducing the amount of single use plastic produced.

We are phasing out single use plastic carrier bags. We are phasing out plastic drinking straws and replacing them with paper straws.

We are phasing out plastic stem cotton buds and introducing paper stem cotton buds.

We are working on plastic reduction in other areas too and we'll tell you more when we can.

– Morrisons