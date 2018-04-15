Man dead and woman critical after A50 crash following police pursuit

A man has died and a woman has been left critically injured after a collision following a police pursuit on the A50.

The man's vehicle collided with another vehicle on the eastbound side of the dual carriageway, between Baths Road and Trentham Road near Longton, Staffordshire, at around 6.15am.

A woman, who was travelling with the man who died, was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

The occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to hospital, but had suffered only minor injuries.