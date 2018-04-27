Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Career criminal jailed for driving car into two young brothers and killing them

A career criminal who drove a car into two young brothers in Coventry, killing both of them, has been jailed for nine years.

Robert Brown had been released from prison for possessing a machete just six days before the collision on February 22.

The two boys, Corey Platt-May, 6, and Casper, 2, were with their mother in MacDonald Road when it happened.

A Ford Focus, driven by Brown, drove into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone at 2pm.

Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, admitted all the charges against him including:

  • Two counts of death by dangerous driving
  • Driving while disqualified
  • Using a motor vehicle without insurance
  • Using a motor vehicle without a licence

During the sentencing at Warwick Crown Court today (April 27), Brown was also handed a 15-year driving ban.

Robert Brown and Gwendoline Harrison Credit: West Midlands Police

Brown was jailed for six months in November last year for possessing the red-handled machete on September 12 and had been let out on licence just six days before the collision.

He had been convicted of the offence in his absence and the reason given for his lengthy sentence was a "previous history of carrying offensive weapons".

Before being handed six months in prison, Brown had been convicted of wounding in 2014 and common assault and theft from a shop in 2016.

Gwendoline Harrison, 42, was a passenger in the car, and admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.

Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, has been jailed for six months.

Tributes left at the scene in Coventry in February Credit: PA

The boys' father, Rhys, read a statement on behalf of the family:

There are no words that come close to explaining the pain of having your child ripped away from you.

I feel like my heart breaks over and over. They will never hold my hand or hug me so tight that I can't breathe.

My heart is broken, my heart is broken.

– Family statement

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said it was a shocking incident:

This sort of incident, it wouldn't matter what time of day it is, this is going to shock no matter what day it is.

Mr Brown was driving his Ford Focus, we now know from the investigation, he was exceeding the speed limit.

We know approximately 25 metres before the collision, we've proven his speed to be not less than 61mph in that residential street.

Double the speed limit, 30mph, a residential street, shops, half term, children and families going about their business, just trying to cross the road to go to the park.

Those sort of speeds, you can't assess things you can't react properly to the hazards, that's why the speed limits are there, they're there to protect everyone.

– Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes