Career criminal jailed for driving car into two young brothers and killing them

A career criminal who drove a car into two young brothers in Coventry, killing both of them, has been jailed for nine years.

Robert Brown had been released from prison for possessing a machete just six days before the collision on February 22.

The two boys, Corey Platt-May, 6, and Casper, 2, were with their mother in MacDonald Road when it happened.

A Ford Focus, driven by Brown, drove into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone at 2pm.

Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, admitted all the charges against him including: