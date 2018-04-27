- ITV Report
-
Career criminal jailed for driving car into two young brothers and killing them
A career criminal who drove a car into two young brothers in Coventry, killing both of them, has been jailed for nine years.
Robert Brown had been released from prison for possessing a machete just six days before the collision on February 22.
The two boys, Corey Platt-May, 6, and Casper, 2, were with their mother in MacDonald Road when it happened.
A Ford Focus, driven by Brown, drove into them at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone at 2pm.
Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, admitted all the charges against him including:
- Two counts of death by dangerous driving
- Driving while disqualified
- Using a motor vehicle without insurance
- Using a motor vehicle without a licence
During the sentencing at Warwick Crown Court today (April 27), Brown was also handed a 15-year driving ban.
Brown was jailed for six months in November last year for possessing the red-handled machete on September 12 and had been let out on licence just six days before the collision.
He had been convicted of the offence in his absence and the reason given for his lengthy sentence was a "previous history of carrying offensive weapons".
Before being handed six months in prison, Brown had been convicted of wounding in 2014 and common assault and theft from a shop in 2016.
Gwendoline Harrison, 42, was a passenger in the car, and admitted a charge of assault intending to resist arrest at the same hearing after she hit a member of the public as the pair tried to flee the scene.
Harrison, of Triumph Close, Wyken, has been jailed for six months.
The boys' father, Rhys, read a statement on behalf of the family:
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police, said it was a shocking incident: